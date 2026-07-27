Bancreek Capital Management LP Has $2.58 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 264.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,955 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 11.1% of Bancreek Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP's holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $30,534,239,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 855.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,525,280 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,546,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $165,567,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531,695 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 28.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,910,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,291,926 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,671,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $319.74 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $362.93 and its 200 day moving average is $338.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.82 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

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