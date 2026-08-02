Bandwidth Inc. $BAND Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,981 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.01% of Bandwidth worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,343 shares of the company's stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,896 shares of the company's stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

BAND opened at $39.14 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -134.97 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Bandwidth had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.62 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bandwidth has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.490 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAND. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Bandwidth from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.75.

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Insider Activity at Bandwidth

In other news, CFO Daryl E. Raiford sold 4,228 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $271,226.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,753,253.85. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Devesh Agarwal sold 4,066 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $239,284.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,874.15. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 117,269 shares of company stock worth $6,876,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company's stock.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

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