Bank Hapoalim BM Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 368.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,553 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. FBN Securities cut their target price on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $142.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

More ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark raised its price target on ServiceNow to $130 from $125 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside after recent analyst conversations. Street Insider article

Benchmark raised its price target on ServiceNow to $130 from $125 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence in further upside after recent analyst conversations. Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow announced or expanded AI-focused partnerships with Cognizant and Wipro to help enterprises move from AI pilots to full-scale deployment, which supports the company’s growth narrative around agentic AI workflows. Cognizant partnership article Wipro partnership article

ServiceNow announced or expanded AI-focused partnerships with and to help enterprises move from AI pilots to full-scale deployment, which supports the company’s growth narrative around agentic AI workflows. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted that ServiceNow has gained more than 16% over the past month, suggesting improving investor sentiment around its AI and enterprise workflow strategy. Yahoo Finance article

Recent coverage also noted that ServiceNow has gained more than 16% over the past month, suggesting improving investor sentiment around its AI and enterprise workflow strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Market articles highlighted ServiceNow’s recent outperformance versus the broader market in a prior session, but did not point to a new company-specific catalyst. MarketBeat/Zacks article

Market articles highlighted ServiceNow’s recent outperformance versus the broader market in a prior session, but did not point to a new company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary compared ServiceNow unfavorably with Salesforce on valuation and earnings momentum, which may keep pressure on the stock’s multiple. Zacks article

Some commentary compared ServiceNow unfavorably with Salesforce on valuation and earnings momentum, which may keep pressure on the stock’s multiple. Negative Sentiment: A report about a ServiceNow security breach exposing enterprise customer data could raise concerns about trust, compliance, and customer retention. CPO Magazine article

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $101.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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