Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 18,168 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,879 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.12% of Caterpillar worth $315,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,017 shares of company stock worth $81,982,867. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:CAT opened at $901.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $415.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.24 and a 52 week high of $931.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $768.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $675.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $677.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $860.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $911.77.

View Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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