Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 65,887 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 227.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,854 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 65,887 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.06% of Teradyne worth $18,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,566 shares of the company's stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Teradyne Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of TER stock opened at $356.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.79. The business's 50-day moving average price is $335.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.04. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.99 and a 12 month high of $422.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's payout ratio is 9.63%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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