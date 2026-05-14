Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 178.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,891 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 323,991 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $59,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at $498,142.56. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,680,087.25. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,462 shares of company stock worth $3,048,426. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Capitol Sec Mgt downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $123.84 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $134.49. The stock has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Duke Energy's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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