Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,688 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,334 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Datadog were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Datadog by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in Datadog by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Datadog from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Datadog from $161.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $213.38.

View Our Latest Report on Datadog

Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors remain encouraged by Datadog’s latest earnings beat: revenue came in at $1.01 billion and EPS was $0.60, both above estimates, while management also raised guidance for FY2026 and Q2 2026. That keeps the focus on accelerating demand and healthy execution after the report. Investors Can Find Comfort In Datadog's NASDAQ: DDOG Earnings Quality

Investors remain encouraged by Datadog’s latest earnings beat: revenue came in at $1.01 billion and EPS was $0.60, both above estimates, while management also raised guidance for FY2026 and Q2 2026. That keeps the focus on accelerating demand and healthy execution after the report. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment is still constructive, with analysts reiterating or lifting price targets after earnings, including Daiwa Securities raising its target to $240 and keeping a buy rating. That suggests investors see additional upside potential in DDOG. MarketScreener

Wall Street sentiment is still constructive, with analysts reiterating or lifting price targets after earnings, including Daiwa Securities raising its target to $240 and keeping a buy rating. That suggests investors see additional upside potential in DDOG. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to frame Datadog as an AI and enterprise software beneficiary rather than a SaaS slowdown name, which is helping sustain trading interest in the stock. The AI Fear Around Datadog Stock May Have Been Completely Wrong

Recent commentary continues to frame Datadog as an AI and enterprise software beneficiary rather than a SaaS slowdown name, which is helping sustain trading interest in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles also highlighted growing investor attention and upcoming conference presentations, but these items appear more like visibility catalysts than immediate fundamental changes. Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Several recent articles also highlighted growing investor attention and upcoming conference presentations, but these items appear more like visibility catalysts than immediate fundamental changes. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders, including CEO Olivier Pomel and directors Amit Agarwal, Matthew Jacobson, and Yanbing Li, sold shares recently. Although many of the trades were under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, the size and timing of the sales may still pressure sentiment around DDOG. SEC filing

Datadog Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of DDOG opened at $202.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.80, a PEG ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $205.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.39 and a 200 day moving average of $138.60.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 1,930 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $358,632.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,106 shares in the company, valued at $391,336.92. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. The trade was a 13.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 842,739 shares of company stock worth $121,023,123 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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