Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,139 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 8,704 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.15% of EOG Resources worth $83,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Capital World Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $6,156,495,000 after buying an additional 782,426 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $87,193,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in EOG Resources by 288.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 892,482 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $100,065,000 after buying an additional 662,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in EOG Resources by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,102,999 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $115,826,000 after buying an additional 644,569 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,697.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,024 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $63,009,000 after buying an additional 566,635 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 18,230 shares of company stock worth $2,522,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Key EOG Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.6%

EOG stock opened at $134.96 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

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