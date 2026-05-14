Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,574 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 287,671 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Oracle were worth $176,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.46.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $189.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company's fifty day moving average is $161.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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