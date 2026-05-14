Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,609,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 126,738 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.09% of Charles Schwab worth $161,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.03. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Options traders showed rising conviction in SCHW, with unusually heavy call buying that came in well above normal volume. That kind of activity often signals expectations for further upside in the shares.

Options traders showed rising conviction in SCHW, with unusually heavy call buying that came in well above normal volume. That kind of activity often signals expectations for further upside in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Schwab is expanding deeper into crypto — including Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and potentially broader access across its large client base — could open a new growth avenue and strengthen its competitive position in digital assets. Charles Schwab Rolls Out Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading As ETF Outflows Hit $233 Million

Reports that Schwab is expanding deeper into crypto — including Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and potentially broader access across its large client base — could open a new growth avenue and strengthen its competitive position in digital assets. Positive Sentiment: One investor note argued Schwab is better insulated from AI disruption than feared, citing strong earnings momentum, stabilized client cash balances, and support from higher markets and interest rates. Charles Schwab Is Better Insulated From AI Than Feared

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,859.40. This represents a 72.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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