Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $10.89 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 150.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,679 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in EMCOR Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,621 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,622 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in EMCOR Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. This trade represents a 26.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at $124,229,714.52. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $34,416,471. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $929.29 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $450.68 and a 12 month high of $951.96. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50 day moving average is $799.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $720.39.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EME shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $799.29.

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EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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