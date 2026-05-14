Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $153.60 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,961 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 137,047 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $153,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Report on TSM

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,346 shares of company stock worth $78,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.7%

TSM stock opened at $399.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $188.81 and a twelve month high of $420.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.15 and a 200-day moving average of $333.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC announced a quarterly dividend increase to $1.1136 per share, a 17.2% raise from the prior payout, signaling confidence in cash flow and rewarding shareholders.

TSMC announced a quarterly dividend increase to $1.1136 per share, a 17.2% raise from the prior payout, signaling confidence in cash flow and rewarding shareholders. Positive Sentiment: The company approved roughly $31.28 billion in capital spending to expand advanced chip production, supporting its AI, 5G, and high-performance computing growth outlook.

The company approved roughly $31.28 billion in capital spending to expand advanced chip production, supporting its AI, 5G, and high-performance computing growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighted TSMC’s advanced-node leadership as central to the AI chip cycle, reinforcing its strategic importance as demand for cutting-edge semiconductors grows. Article Title

Articles highlighted TSMC’s advanced-node leadership as central to the AI chip cycle, reinforcing its strategic importance as demand for cutting-edge semiconductors grows. Positive Sentiment: New coverage also pointed to a surprise Sony-TSMC collaboration tied to AI-ready image sensors, adding to sentiment around future demand opportunities. Article Title

New coverage also pointed to a surprise Sony-TSMC collaboration tied to AI-ready image sensors, adding to sentiment around future demand opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors are questioning whether the stock has become expensive after a big year-to-date run, so valuation concerns may limit upside even as fundamentals remain strong.

Some investors are questioning whether the stock has become expensive after a big year-to-date run, so valuation concerns may limit upside even as fundamentals remain strong. Negative Sentiment: TSMC shares also face periodic pressure from broader chip-sector selloffs and concerns that heavy AI spending could cool, which could trigger profit-taking in the stock. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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