Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $244.46 Million Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,028,529 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 120,424 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $244,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,366,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,910 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,380,899 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $155,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,791 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,026 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $329,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,235 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,672,359 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $301,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,308 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 4.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,396,334 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,299,687,000 after purchasing an additional 886,087 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Friday, April 10th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $151.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $154.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.05. The company has a market cap of $628.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.19. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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