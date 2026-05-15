Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $35.64 Million Position in Pentair plc $PNR

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341,930 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 85,709 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.21% of Pentair worth $35,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 64.9% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,135 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,870 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $670,207.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,289.12. This trade represents a 18.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Pentair Trading Up 1.7%

PNR stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $73.46 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 15.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pentair's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Pentair from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Pentair from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pentair from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.86.

View Our Latest Report on PNR

Pentair News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted FY2026 EPS estimates to $5.35 from $5.31, matching the current consensus and signaling confidence in Pentair’s near-term earnings outlook.

Zacks Research lifted FY2026 EPS estimates to $5.35 from $5.31, matching the current consensus and signaling confidence in Pentair’s near-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: The firm also raised FY2027 EPS estimates to $5.83 from $5.80 and FY2028 EPS estimates to $6.26 from $6.14, which could help support a higher valuation if growth continues.

The firm also raised FY2027 EPS estimates to $5.83 from $5.80 and FY2028 EPS estimates to $6.26 from $6.14, which could help support a higher valuation if growth continues. Positive Sentiment: Upward revisions for Q1 2027 and Q2 2027 earnings estimates suggest analysts see some resilience in Pentair’s future operating performance. Pentair plc stock page

Upward revisions for Q1 2027 and Q2 2027 earnings estimates suggest analysts see some resilience in Pentair’s future operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed its Q3 2026 and Q3 2027 EPS estimates slightly, indicating some mixed quarter-to-quarter expectations rather than a uniformly bullish outlook.

Zacks Research trimmed its Q3 2026 and Q3 2027 EPS estimates slightly, indicating some mixed quarter-to-quarter expectations rather than a uniformly bullish outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Separate coverage noted an average analyst recommendation of “Hold,” which suggests Wall Street remains cautious even after the estimate increases.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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