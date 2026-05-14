Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $363.64 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,289 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 70,979 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.0% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.23% of S&P Global worth $363,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 104,031.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 595,631 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $289,900,000 after acquiring an additional 595,059 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $180,503,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 79.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 766,043 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $372,841,000 after acquiring an additional 339,947 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,033,003,000 after acquiring an additional 274,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,269,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $407.16 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $429.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.38. The company has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 target price on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $550.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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