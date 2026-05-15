Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $44.82 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,322 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 215,875 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $44,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $53.61 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $52.75 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $109.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.91.

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Boston Scientific News Roundup

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About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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