Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $8.72 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 8,998.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,472 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company's stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Quanta Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,373 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Quanta Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,746 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of PWR opened at $779.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $612.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.42. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.56 and a 12 month high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $851.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $708.05.

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About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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