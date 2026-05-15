Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,534 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,072 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nebius reported first-quarter revenue of $399 million, up 684% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA turned positive and EPS beat expectations by a wide margin, reinforcing the idea that demand for its AI cloud services is accelerating. Nebius reports first quarter 2026 financial results

Nebius reported first-quarter revenue of $399 million, up 684% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA turned positive and EPS beat expectations by a wide margin, reinforcing the idea that demand for its AI cloud services is accelerating. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment improved after earnings, with multiple firms lifting price targets, including Citizens JMP to $270 and DA Davidson to $250, which signals confidence in Nebius’ AI growth runway. Nebius Group Analysts Increase Their Forecasts Following Q1 Earnings

Wall Street sentiment improved after earnings, with multiple firms lifting price targets, including Citizens JMP to $270 and DA Davidson to $250, which signals confidence in Nebius’ AI growth runway. Positive Sentiment: Nebius also announced it has begun construction on its first gigawatt-scale AI factory campus in Independence, Missouri, and secured up to 1.2 GW of power and land for a new owned AI factory in Pennsylvania, expanding its infrastructure footprint in a way investors view as a long-term growth catalyst. Nebius Group (NBIS) Begins Construction On Missouri AI Factory

Nebius also announced it has begun construction on its first gigawatt-scale AI factory campus in Independence, Missouri, and secured up to 1.2 GW of power and land for a new owned AI factory in Pennsylvania, expanding its infrastructure footprint in a way investors view as a long-term growth catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary comparing Nebius with CoreWeave and broader coverage of the stock’s move reflects heightened investor attention around AI datacenter names, but does not add new company-specific fundamentals by itself. Better Datacenter Stock: CoreWeave (CRWV) or Nebius (NBIS)?

Commentary comparing Nebius with CoreWeave and broader coverage of the stock’s move reflects heightened investor attention around AI datacenter names, but does not add new company-specific fundamentals by itself. Neutral Sentiment: One analyst, Morgan Stanley, raised its target to $144 but kept an equal-weight rating, showing some caution despite the strong operating momentum. Morgan Stanley target raise on Nebius

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nebius Group news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,176.76. This represents a 33.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $3,460,225.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 868,289 shares in the company, valued at $90,067,617.97. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,441 shares of company stock worth $17,672,342.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $221.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $233.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 95.27%.The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. The business's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBIS shares. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $172.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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