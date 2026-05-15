Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 12,748 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Tesla were worth $26,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSLA

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $443.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.21 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 406.70, a P/E/G ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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