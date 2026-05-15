Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 27,202 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 275.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,072 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $138,660,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cloudflare by 322.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 49,749 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 618,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,639,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,259,000 after purchasing an additional 336,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. New Street Research set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $236.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cloudflare

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 221,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,888,404.38. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $3,571,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 908,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $216,230,342.76. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 636,246 shares of company stock worth $125,320,379 over the last ninety days. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $199.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock's fifty day moving average is $206.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.11. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.59 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of -797.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $639.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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