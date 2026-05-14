Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 1,060,395 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,060,395 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $71,358,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.20% of Fiserv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,003,668 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $258,854,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Fiserv by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 194,524 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 69,383 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,726 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $157,001,000 after buying an additional 30,951 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Fiserv by 256.8% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 47,170 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 33,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 price objective on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Fiserv from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Key Fiserv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company's fifty day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $191.28.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. The firm's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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