Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,644,315 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.18% of International Business Machines worth $488,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Moneywise Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 159,199 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $215.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $202.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $324.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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