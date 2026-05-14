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Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
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Key Points

  • Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich sharply increased its Cisco stake by 875.6% in Q4, ending with 4.08 million shares valued at about $314.9 million.
  • Cisco reported a strong quarter, with EPS of $1.06 and revenue of $15.84 billion, both beating estimates, while revenue rose 12% year over year.
  • The company also raised guidance for fiscal 2026 and Q4, and management said AI infrastructure demand is accelerating, reinforcing investor optimism.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Cisco Systems.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 875.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,084,965 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,666,258 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.10% of Cisco Systems worth $314,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $30,730,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,668,182,000 after buying an additional 5,081,469 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,498,612 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,318,275,000 after buying an additional 1,631,703 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,641,483 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,917,530,000 after buying an additional 1,804,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,674,954 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,577,720,000 after buying an additional 2,535,716 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Argus raised Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Cisco beat Wall Street expectations, reporting non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 versus $1.04 expected and revenue of $15.8 billion versus $15.56 billion expected, signaling solid demand across the business. CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS
  • Positive Sentiment: The company raised its outlook for both fiscal 2026 and Q4 2026, with guidance coming in above analyst estimates, which is helping drive investor confidence in the stock. Earnings report and conference call
  • Positive Sentiment: Management said AI infrastructure demand is accelerating, supporting a “beat and raise” narrative and suggesting Cisco is benefiting from enterprise networking and data-center spending tied to AI buildouts. Cisco stock pops as Q3 earnings defy memory headwinds
  • Neutral Sentiment: Cisco also announced a restructuring that will eliminate about 4,000 jobs as it shifts resources toward AI growth, a move that may improve long-term focus but creates near-term execution and restructuring-cost questions. Cisco to Cut Jobs in Shift to Capture More AI Demand
  • Neutral Sentiment: Earlier reports showed Cisco entering earnings at all-time highs and potentially overbought, so some of the move may reflect momentum and investor enthusiasm already building ahead of results. Cisco stock at its most overbought since 2018

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,000.62. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,456.18. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of CSCO opened at $101.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $102.01. The stock's 50 day moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36. The firm has a market cap of $402.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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