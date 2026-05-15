Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 844.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,849 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 89,274 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.10% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.5%

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 9,820 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $824,192.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,205,822.31. This represents a 40.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 10,123 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $818,140.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 80,139 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,833.98. This represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 130,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,146 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SFM. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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