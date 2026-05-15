Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,864 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,691 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.09% of Dynatrace worth $11,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Dynatrace by 719.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,340,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,262 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $155,858,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,648,533 shares of the company's stock worth $634,985,000 after buying an additional 2,076,990 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2,618.6% in the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 1,429,738 shares of the company's stock worth $69,271,000 after buying an additional 1,377,148 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $49,986,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Dynatrace

Here are the key news stories impacting Dynatrace this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $45.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dynatrace

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 3,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,480.50. This trade represents a 660.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Dynatrace Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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