Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 11,194 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM - Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,707 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,194 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $13,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,520 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Tower Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting Tower Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tower beat Q1 earnings and revenue expectations, with EPS of $0.57 to $0.65 versus about $0.56 expected and revenue of $413.6 million, up 15.5% year over year, which reinforced confidence in the company’s operating momentum.

Tower beat Q1 earnings and revenue expectations, with EPS of $0.57 to $0.65 versus about $0.56 expected and revenue of $413.6 million, up 15.5% year over year, which reinforced confidence in the company’s operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its Q2 outlook, guiding revenue to $432.3 million-$477.8 million, signaling management expects continued demand strength into the current quarter.

The company raised its Q2 outlook, guiding revenue to $432.3 million-$477.8 million, signaling management expects continued demand strength into the current quarter. Positive Sentiment: Tower announced $1.3 billion in Silicon Photonics contracts for 2027 and $290 million in customer prepayments, a significant long-term revenue signal that suggests strong customer commitment and visibility. Reuters article on $1.3 billion AI chip deals

Tower announced $1.3 billion in Silicon Photonics contracts for 2027 and $290 million in customer prepayments, a significant long-term revenue signal that suggests strong customer commitment and visibility. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm has been boosted by AI-related demand, especially in silicon photonics and optical connectivity for data centers, which is helping drive a more constructive outlook for Tower’s growth and margins. Benzinga article on AI tailwinds

Investor enthusiasm has been boosted by AI-related demand, especially in silicon photonics and optical connectivity for data centers, which is helping drive a more constructive outlook for Tower’s growth and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target sharply from $140 to $300 but kept a neutral rating, suggesting the stock’s valuation may already reflect much of the near-term good news.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $280.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 130.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $283.46. The company's 50-day moving average is $186.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.99.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $413.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $410.72 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Tower Semiconductor's revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $276.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company's technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tower Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tower Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While Tower Semiconductor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here