Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,267 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,221 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,175,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,613.97 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,299.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,120.49. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.74. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $643.36 and a twelve month high of $1,675.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total transaction of $25,943,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 174,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $176,819,311. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 87,992 shares of company stock valued at $120,484,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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