Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 13,580 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,198 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,580 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.15% of Zoetis worth $82,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,495 shares of the company's stock worth $36,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 261,155 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,631,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,290,000 after purchasing an additional 935,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 295,482 shares of the company's stock worth $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $141.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $114.33 and its 200-day moving average is $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $172.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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