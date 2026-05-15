Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 2,180 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,087 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in AppLovin were worth $19,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AppLovin Stock Up 7.0%

APP stock opened at $485.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.37. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $320.00 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $446.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.33.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.04, for a total transaction of $23,302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,480,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,972,140.56. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total value of $74,331,545.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,969,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,545,043.18. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,244 shares of company stock worth $169,584,607. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AppLovin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore restated a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research downgraded AppLovin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $664.35.

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AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Featured Stories

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