Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 25,519 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634,505 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 25,519 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.13% of Lam Research worth $280,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 108.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,526,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $606,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,897 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 138.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $472,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,925.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,717,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $294,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,754 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lam Research Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $295.44 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $243.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.17. The company has a market cap of $369.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.81. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.49 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.75.

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About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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