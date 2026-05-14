Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 31,105 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766,880 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 31,105 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.28% of Cadence Design Systems worth $239,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,314,407 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,866,739,000 after buying an additional 731,788 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,124,417 shares of the software maker's stock worth $351,470,000 after buying an additional 615,440 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,663,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,746 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,033,669,000 after buying an additional 499,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 577.5% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 566,679 shares of the software maker's stock worth $199,088,000 after buying an additional 483,039 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $380.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $53,105.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,203,874.10. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $1,743,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,550,631.25. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 40,180 shares of company stock worth $12,924,790 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $354.55 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.75 and a 52 week high of $376.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.65, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.46.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

See Also

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