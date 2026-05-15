Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 42,881 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,017 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,881 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Corteva were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,330 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company's stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $636,207.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,289.50. The trade was a 50.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:CTVA opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $85.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Corteva's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Corteva's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corteva from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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