Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 51,686 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 51,686 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $14,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in CBRE Group by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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CBRE Group Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company's fifty day moving average price is $140.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.CBRE Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,711.69. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $1,370,630.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,799,313.61. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,618 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded CBRE Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $180.29.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRE

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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