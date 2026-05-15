Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 6,880 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,964 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $616.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $448.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $487.50 and a 200-day moving average of $542.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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