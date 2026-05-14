Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319,520 shares of the company's stock after selling 382,843 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace makes up about 1.1% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.13% of GE Aerospace worth $407,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE opened at $294.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $299.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.18. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $220.45 and a 52-week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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