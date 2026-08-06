Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 7,867 Shares of GATX Corporation $GATX

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,419 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.83% of GATX worth $171,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 173 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE:GATX opened at $179.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. GATX Corporation has a 1 year low of $150.42 and a 1 year high of $205.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.81 and a 200-day moving average of $180.73.

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.38. GATX had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 17.94%.The firm had revenue of $580.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $598.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business's revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Corporation will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. GATX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GATX from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GATX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.00.

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GATX Profile

GATX Corporation NYSE: GATX is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

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