Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 129,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.52% of Keysight Technologies worth $250,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $322.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.85 and a 12 month high of $374.96. The business's 50-day moving average is $332.92 and its 200 day moving average is $303.80.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,562,722.18. This represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total transaction of $681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,084,839.07. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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