Bank of America Corp DE Buys 653,398 Shares of CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,652,129 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 653,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.26% of CoreWeave worth $437,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in CoreWeave by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of CoreWeave from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.55 and a 1 year high of $153.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 7.17.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.CoreWeave's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leidos defense partnership expands addressable market: CoreWeave is collaborating with Leidos NYSE: LDOS to provide secure, sovereign AI-cloud infrastructure for U.S. defense, national security and intelligence agencies. The agreement could create additional demand for CoreWeave’s GPU capacity and strengthen its position in government AI workloads. Leidos and CoreWeave collaboration

CoreWeave is collaborating with Leidos to provide secure, sovereign AI-cloud infrastructure for U.S. defense, national security and intelligence agencies. The agreement could create additional demand for CoreWeave’s GPU capacity and strengthen its position in government AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Revenue expectations remain favorable: Oppenheimer expects second-quarter revenue near the high end of CoreWeave’s $2.45 billion-$2.60 billion guidance range. The outlook supports the company’s rapid AI-cloud expansion story ahead of its next earnings report. CoreWeave revenue outlook

Oppenheimer expects second-quarter revenue near the high end of CoreWeave’s $2.45 billion-$2.60 billion guidance range. The outlook supports the company’s rapid AI-cloud expansion story ahead of its next earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Large customer commitments offer visibility but add concentration risk: Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META could spend more than $62 billion with CoreWeave and Nebius, including agreements worth up to $35.2 billion for CoreWeave. However, Meta may eventually develop competing cloud services, creating a longer-term competitive risk. Meta spending and competition

Meta Platforms could spend more than $62 billion with CoreWeave and Nebius, including agreements worth up to $35.2 billion for CoreWeave. However, Meta may eventually develop competing cloud services, creating a longer-term competitive risk. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is weighing on sentiment: CEO Michael Intrator sold a combined 307,692 shares for roughly $20.5 million, while Jeff Baker sold 6,455 shares to cover tax withholding. The CEO’s sales were made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing their value as a direct signal, but the size and timing of the transactions have increased selling pressure. CoreWeave insider filing

CEO Michael Intrator sold a combined 307,692 shares for roughly $20.5 million, while Jeff Baker sold 6,455 shares to cover tax withholding. The CEO’s sales were made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing their value as a direct signal, but the size and timing of the transactions have increased selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Debt and profitability risks remain significant: Reports point to heavy GPU-related borrowing, high capital expenditures and negative earnings. Elevated credit-default-swap pricing has raised concerns about refinancing and a possible debt spiral, particularly given CoreWeave’s debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68 and weak liquidity ratios. CoreWeave credit concerns

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,202,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $164,439,154.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 245,545 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,573,367.85. This trade represents a 83.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 375,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total transaction of $47,542,500.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,560,965. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company's stock.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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