Bank of America Corp DE Buys 786,921 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,495,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 786,921 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.61% of Royalty Pharma worth $167,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $280,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,088,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $148,168,000 after acquiring an additional 409,394 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company's stock.

Royalty Pharma News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Royalty Pharma this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royalty receipts and guidance increased. Portfolio Receipts rose 6% to $773 million, while Royalty Receipts grew 14%. Management raised its 2026 Portfolio Receipts outlook to $3.4 billion-$3.5 billion, signaling confidence in the underlying royalty portfolio. Royalty Pharma reports second quarter 2026 results

Portfolio Receipts rose 6% to $773 million, while Royalty Receipts grew 14%. Management raised its 2026 Portfolio Receipts outlook to $3.4 billion-$3.5 billion, signaling confidence in the underlying royalty portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation remained strong. Net cash provided by operating activities reached $728 million, supporting Royalty Pharma’s ability to fund acquisitions, dividends and other shareholder returns. Adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share also exceeded the $1.27 consensus estimate and increased from $1.14 a year earlier. Royalty Pharma Q2 earnings report

Net cash provided by operating activities reached $728 million, supporting Royalty Pharma’s ability to fund acquisitions, dividends and other shareholder returns. Adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share also exceeded the $1.27 consensus estimate and increased from $1.14 a year earlier. Neutral Sentiment: Reported results contain a measure-related discrepancy. MarketBeat cited GAAP EPS of $0.04 and revenue of $674.1 million, below consensus revenue of $758.9 million, while Zacks highlighted adjusted EPS of $1.32 and described revenue as beating estimates. Investors are likely emphasizing royalty receipts and adjusted earnings, but the difference between GAAP and adjusted results may add volatility. Royalty Pharma earnings report

MarketBeat cited GAAP EPS of $0.04 and revenue of $674.1 million, below consensus revenue of $758.9 million, while Zacks highlighted adjusted EPS of $1.32 and described revenue as beating estimates. Investors are likely emphasizing royalty receipts and adjusted earnings, but the difference between GAAP and adjusted results may add volatility. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and target-price risks remain. Royalty Pharma trades near the upper end of its 52-week range, while one brokerage consensus target of $56.57 is below the recent trading level. That could limit near-term upside unless the raised guidance translates into further analyst upgrades. Royalty Pharma target price coverage

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 9,099 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $508,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher Hite sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $5,652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 459,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,965,231.48. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 393,009 shares of company stock worth $21,601,827. 18.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.43. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $674.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report).

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