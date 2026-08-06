Bank of America Corp DE Buys 8,531 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978,610 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.57% of Oshkosh worth $144,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,945.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 425,600 shares of the company's stock worth $53,468,000 after buying an additional 404,788 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Oshkosh by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,913,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Oshkosh by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,153 shares of the company's stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $7,432,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In related news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oshkosh from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Oshkosh from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $171.33.

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Oshkosh Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of OSK opened at $152.32 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.10. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $180.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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