Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,314,357 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 250,825 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.64% of Home Depot worth $5,365,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $34,284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,925,342 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $16,147,010,000 after acquiring an additional 825,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,142 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $8,151,344,000 after acquiring an additional 343,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471,132 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,323,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $4,850,329,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Stock Down 1.8%

HD opened at $338.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $337.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm's fifty day moving average is $331.63 and its 200 day moving average is $344.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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