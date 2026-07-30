Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,750,501 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 1,347,243 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.08% of Welltower worth $4,300,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,154,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,088 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,431,769 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,805,411,000 after buying an additional 915,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,760,328 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,751,134,000 after buying an additional 506,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $5,466,264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,007,371 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,155,047,000 after acquiring an additional 774,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Welltower Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE WELL opened at $240.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's 50-day moving average is $223.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.25. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.26 and a 12 month high of $255.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.360-6.440 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Welltower's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Welltower's payout ratio is 146.53%.

Trending Headlines about Welltower

Here are the key news stories impacting Welltower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 operating performance exceeded expectations. Welltower’s second-quarter normalized FFO beat analyst estimates, supported by 20.5% same-store net operating income growth in its seniors housing operating portfolio. The results helped drive an improved 2026 outlook. Welltower's Q2 FFO Beat Estimates on Strong SHO NOI Growth

Welltower’s second-quarter normalized FFO beat analyst estimates, supported by 20.5% same-store net operating income growth in its seniors housing operating portfolio. The results helped drive an improved 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Large acquisitions expand the seniors housing platform. Welltower completed approximately $6.2 billion of acquisitions during the quarter, mostly through off-market transactions. The purchases may support future growth and reinforce the company’s focus on senior housing, although they also increase capital deployment. Welltower Notches $6.2B in Acquisitions During 2Q, Mostly Off-Market

Welltower completed approximately $6.2 billion of acquisitions during the quarter, mostly through off-market transactions. The purchases may support future growth and reinforce the company’s focus on senior housing, although they also increase capital deployment. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increased. Welltower raised its quarterly dividend to $0.85 per share from $0.74, a 14.9% increase. The dividend is payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 12, providing a signal of management’s confidence in cash-flow growth.

Welltower raised its quarterly dividend to $0.85 per share from $0.74, a 14.9% increase. The dividend is payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 12, providing a signal of management’s confidence in cash-flow growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable. Scotiabank maintained its Buy rating, while other analysts argued that the stock could have additional upside despite trading near its 52-week high. Scotiabank Keeps Their Buy Rating on Welltower

Scotiabank maintained its Buy rating, while other analysts argued that the stock could have additional upside despite trading near its 52-week high. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is limiting enthusiasm. Analysts continue to debate Welltower’s fair value after its strong rally. With a high earnings multiple, further gains may depend on continued FFO growth and favorable financing conditions. Welltower at 52-Week Highs—But Analysts Believe There's More to Come

Analysts continue to debate Welltower’s fair value after its strong rally. With a high earnings multiple, further gains may depend on continued FFO growth and favorable financing conditions. Negative Sentiment: Interest-rate and inflation concerns remain headwinds. Higher rates can pressure REIT valuations and borrowing costs, while inflation could raise operating expenses. These risks appear to be offsetting some of the benefit from the earnings beat and higher guidance.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $239.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $235.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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