Bank of America Corp DE Has $204.68 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078,821 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 79,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.47% of Delta Air Lines worth $204,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SWAN Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% in the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 451.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts: Sign Up

More Delta Air Lines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airline stocks benefited from lower oil prices, which can reduce one of Delta’s largest operating expenses. The move also followed Delta’s latest quarterly update, in which results exceeded guidance, demand remained broad-based and management reaffirmed its full-year adjusted earnings outlook of $6.50–$7.50 per share. Delta Air Lines Gains as Lower Oil Prices Lift Airline Shares

Airline stocks benefited from lower oil prices, which can reduce one of Delta’s largest operating expenses. The move also followed Delta’s latest quarterly update, in which results exceeded guidance, demand remained broad-based and management reaffirmed its full-year adjusted earnings outlook of $6.50–$7.50 per share. Positive Sentiment: A recent analysis argues that higher fuel costs could produce unexpectedly positive results for DAL , potentially supporting industry pricing power and benefiting carriers with stronger execution or relative competitive advantages. However, fuel inflation remains a margin risk if airlines cannot fully pass costs to customers. Delta Air Lines: Higher Fuel Costs Might Produce Surprising Gains

A recent analysis argues that higher fuel costs could produce unexpectedly positive results for , potentially supporting industry pricing power and benefiting carriers with stronger execution or relative competitive advantages. However, fuel inflation remains a margin risk if airlines cannot fully pass costs to customers. Positive Sentiment: Delta is expanding service for CES 2027, including special nonstop flights from Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taipei and Seoul to Las Vegas. The added capacity could provide incremental premium and international travel revenue while strengthening Delta’s corporate-event network. Delta Air Lines expands CES 2027 service

Delta is expanding service for CES 2027, including special nonstop flights from Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taipei and Seoul to Las Vegas. The added capacity could provide incremental premium and international travel revenue while strengthening Delta’s corporate-event network. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage continues to lean favorable, with analysts maintaining a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a reported median price target of $105, above recent trading levels. This supports sentiment but is not a new earnings catalyst. Delta Air Lines Given Average Recommendation of Moderate Buy

Brokerage coverage continues to lean favorable, with analysts maintaining a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a reported median price target of $105, above recent trading levels. This supports sentiment but is not a new earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity shows executives selling shares, with no open-market purchases during the cited six-month period. Such selling may weigh modestly on sentiment, although transactions can reflect compensation, diversification or scheduled plans rather than a view on Delta’s fundamentals.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE DAL opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered Delta Air Lines from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,738,836. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 9,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $737,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 138,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,552,904. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,331 shares of company stock worth $5,036,638. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Delta Air Lines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Delta Air Lines wasn't on the list.

While Delta Air Lines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here