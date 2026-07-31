Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.32 Billion Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,743,537 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,410,104 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.91% of Johnson Controls International worth $2,323,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Diversified Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,202,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson Controls International

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson Controls International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations. Adjusted EPS was $1.42 versus the $1.30 consensus, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $6.61 billion, exceeding the $6.46 billion estimate. Johnson Controls earnings report

Adjusted EPS was $1.42 versus the $1.30 consensus, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $6.61 billion, exceeding the $6.46 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook. The company now expects adjusted EPS of approximately $5.05, above the $4.90 analyst consensus, and fourth-quarter EPS of $1.55 versus the $1.52 consensus. Full-year organic sales growth is projected at about 8%. Johnson Controls raises fiscal 2026 guidance

The company now expects adjusted EPS of approximately $5.05, above the $4.90 analyst consensus, and fourth-quarter EPS of $1.55 versus the $1.52 consensus. Full-year organic sales growth is projected at about 8%. Positive Sentiment: Demand indicators were robust. Organic orders increased 27% year over year, and the organic backlog grew 32% to $21.0 billion. Data-center demand is emerging as a major growth driver and could eventually represent roughly one-third of the business. Johnson Controls data center demand

Organic orders increased 27% year over year, and the organic backlog grew 32% to $21.0 billion. Data-center demand is emerging as a major growth driver and could eventually represent roughly one-third of the business. Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its price target from $154 to $161 while maintaining a “sector perform” rating, implying additional upside based on the referenced current price. RBC raises Johnson Controls price target

from $154 to $161 while maintaining a “sector perform” rating, implying additional upside based on the referenced current price. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts collectively maintain a “moderate buy” recommendation, while unusually high call-option activity indicates increased trading interest but is not conclusive evidence of future performance. Johnson Controls unusual options activity

Analysts collectively maintain a “moderate buy” recommendation, while unusually high call-option activity indicates increased trading interest but is not conclusive evidence of future performance. Negative Sentiment: Recent institutional positioning was mixed, with several large investors reducing holdings, and disclosed insider activity included more sales than purchases. These signals may modestly temper the otherwise positive earnings reaction.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $144.12 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $103.07 and a 52 week high of $151.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.96. The company has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.32%.The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.550 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.30.

Read Our Latest Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Featured Stories

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