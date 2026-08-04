Bank of America Corp DE Has $240.64 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481,059 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 35,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.18% of FormFactor worth $240,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FORM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Evercore set a $150.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of FormFactor from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FORM

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In related news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,090,278. This trade represents a 27.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $424,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,404,268.77. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 38,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,118 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FormFactor stock opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $160.27.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.21. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $258.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. FormFactor has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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