Bank of America Corp DE Has $281.05 Million Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393,727 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 256,305 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.72% of TKO Group worth $281,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in TKO Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company's stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in TKO Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,160 shares of the company's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in TKO Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company's stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 249 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKO shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of TKO Group from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Roth Capital set a $228.00 price objective on TKO Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO Group

Key Headlines Impacting TKO Group

Here are the key news stories impacting TKO Group this week:

TKO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TKO opened at $183.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.29 and a 12-month high of $226.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.55.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.07). TKO Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro bought 10,807 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,835.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 129,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,909,755.35. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 10,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.09 per share, with a total value of $1,999,897.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,655 shares in the company, valued at $28,625,093.95. The trade was a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 and have sold 42,257 shares valued at $7,946,068. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Further Reading

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