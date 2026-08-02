Bank of America Corp DE Has $419.56 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,668,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 144,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.97% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $419,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 627,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $122,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,671 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,126,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $218,614,000 after acquiring an additional 240,673 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 172,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,515.7% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.93.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $166.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.85 and a 200 day moving average of $163.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,189 shares of company stock valued at $765,661. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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