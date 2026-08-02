Bank of America Corp DE Has $571.15 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,831,652 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 327,313 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.15% of Zoetis worth $571,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 66.5% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $38,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $115.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $150.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $118.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $77.37 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.49. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $160.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

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