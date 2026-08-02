Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,381,506 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 352,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.83% of Motorola Solutions worth $599,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $942,542,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $983,432,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11,507.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,192,196 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $456,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,925 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,283,065 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $491,824,000 after purchasing an additional 627,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 576.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 708,083 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $271,429,000 after purchasing an additional 603,330 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE MSI opened at $436.49 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $412.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.36 and a 52 week high of $492.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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