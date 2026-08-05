Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 103,531 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO - Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913,707 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 103,531 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.52% of Diageo worth $216,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $37,225,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,725 shares of the company's stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 112.0% during the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 6,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,274,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Diageo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital set a $99.00 price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Diageo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.25.

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Diageo Stock Down 0.7%

DEO opened at $87.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $72.45 and a 1-year high of $116.41. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.81.

About Diageo

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: DEO and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo's core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

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